LEAH HICKS

Bryant junior Leah Hicks takes a cut in a game earlier this season. Hicks hit a home run in an 8-5 win over North Little Rock Monday in 6A Central Conference play. 

BRYANT – Since falling in three straight to some of the top teams in the state in early April, the Bryant Lady Hornets have won five in a row after downing 6A Central Conference foe North Little Rock 8-5 at Lady Hornet Field in Bryant. Not only was it a conference win, it was even more important because Bryant is battling with the Lady Charging Wildcats for second in the Central, with Bryant improving to 16-6 overall, 7-1 in league action. NLR goes to 7-3 for third, with Conway fourth at 5-4. Cabot is in the top spot at 9-0. 

Tags

Recommended for you