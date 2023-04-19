KADENCE ARMSTRONG

Bryant junior Kadence Armstrong throws a pitch in a 16-0 shutout over Jonesboro Friday at Lady Hornet Field in Bryant. Armstrong threw a three-inning no-hitter, walking one with seven strikeouts. 

BRYANT – The Bryant Lady Hornets cruised to victory this past Friday as junior Kadence Armstrong pitched a three-inning no-hitter in a 16-0 victory over the Lady Hurricane. The win put Bryant at 14-6 overall, 5-1 in the 6A Central, which is good for second behind 6-0 Cabot. The Lady Hornets take on the Central Lady Tigers on Friday in more league play. 

ALY WHITE

Bryant junior Aly White knocks a 3-run home run into the wind in a 16-0 win over Jonesboro in 6A Central Conference this past Friday in Bryant. 
LEAH HICKS

Bryant junior Leah Hicks takes a cut in a 16-0 victory over Jonesboro this past Friday in Bryant. Hicks went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. 

