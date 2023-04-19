BRYANT – The Bryant Lady Hornets cruised to victory this past Friday as junior Kadence Armstrong pitched a three-inning no-hitter in a 16-0 victory over the Lady Hurricane. The win put Bryant at 14-6 overall, 5-1 in the 6A Central, which is good for second behind 6-0 Cabot. The Lady Hornets take on the Central Lady Tigers on Friday in more league play.
Bryant no-hits Hurricane in rout
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
