BRYANT SOFTBALL SENIORS

Bryant softball seniors Heather Hammett, Chrissy Mefford and Regan “Buddha” Dillon are all smiles on senior night Tuesday at Lady Hornet Field in Bryant. The Lady Hornets defeated the North Little Rock Lady Cats 7-2 and are a win away from clinching the 6A Central Conference title.

The Bryant Lady Hornets defeated North Little Rock 7-2 in 6A Central Conference action on senior night Tuesday and are a win away from clinching the league title. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.