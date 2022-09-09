JORDAN WALKER

Bryant sophomore Jordan Walker looks for a receiver during a 38-17 win in the Salt Bowl two weeks ago in Little Rock. Walker and the Hornets return to War Memorial Stadium to take on the Parkview Patriots Friday in nonconference play.

The Bryant Hornets (1-0) received an unexpected week off last Friday after traveling to Shreveport, Louisiana, for the annual Battle on the Boarder showdown with the Ryan Raiders out of Denton, Texas.