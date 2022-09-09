Bryant sophomore Jordan Walker looks for a receiver during a 38-17 win in the Salt Bowl two weeks ago in Little Rock. Walker and the Hornets return to War Memorial Stadium to take on the Parkview Patriots Friday in nonconference play.
The Bryant Hornets (1-0) received an unexpected week off last Friday after traveling to Shreveport, Louisiana, for the annual Battle on the Boarder showdown with the Ryan Raiders out of Denton, Texas.
Mother Nature had other plans as rain and lightning beamed down most of the night.
Tonight, though, the Hornets take on the top 5A squad in Arkansas when they travel to War Memorial Stadium to face off with Parkview (1-0) and put their 43-game winning streak against instate opponents on the line.
“Our work is going to be cut out for us,” said Head Coach Buck James. “They are very good and very well-coached. They have probably some of the best athletes in Little Rock and they are going to be very athletic. It will be a lot like a game with North Little Rock, to be honest.”
James pointed to this game on the schedule in the preseason as a test for his club.
After defeating Benton in the Salt Bowl to open the season – also at War Memorial – James said there are still plenty of things to work on and tweak.
“We really just need to play better and harder longer,” he said. “It’s really good to have good athletes, but you have to be good football players. You have to win at the game of football and it comes down to execution and timing, and everything it takes to be a well-oiled machine.
“The little things in football is what makes the difference in you being a good football team and a great football team.”
The Hornets defeated Benton 38-17 in Zero Week behind a stellar debut from sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker, who completed 12 of 19 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Veteran running back Chris Gannaway led the Hornets with 50 yards on seven carries on the ground.
For Parkview, the Patriots own an extremely athletic backfield led by Cameron Settles and Darien Bennett. The two-headed monster combined to rush for more than 300 yards against Springdale Har-Ber in Zero Week – a game James and company traveled to watch.
“They have two really good tailbacks that are big, strong and fast,” James said. “They have good athletes at their skill positions, and are skilled and fast up front and can really run on defense. They have good players. There is no shortage of players at Parkview.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium and will be live streamed at bryantathletics.com. There is a clear bag policy with Hornets fans on the west side (press box side) of the stadium.