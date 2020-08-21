The Bryant Lady Hornets golf team took third and the Hornets fourth at a match at Conway Country Club in Conway Wednesday.
For the girls, Cabot took first with a 246, host Conway was second with a 275 and Bryant was third with a 325. North Little Rock (329), Jacksonville (332) and Mount St. Mary’s (357) rounded out the scores.
Bryant junior Caitlin LaCerra had another solid round, shooting an 84 and took third overall.
“Caitlin played really well and came in third,” Bryant Coach Casey Mattox said.
Cabot’s Emmerson Doyle had the lowest overall score for the girls with a 76 and teammate Holly Heslep was right behind with a 76.
Catholic took the team title on the boys side, but not by much. There were five boys teams within at least 10 shots, with Catholic’s 320 winning the match. Cabot and Conway tied for second with a 324, while Bryant’s 327 was good for fourth. North Little Rock (330), St. Joe (355) and Jacksonville (478) rounded out the scoring.
“The course was tough,” Mattox said. “Not many kids shot in the 70s. Conditions were tough. The greens were tough to putt on. They were all having a hard time putting and they just got some bad chips. They would hit it on the fairway, but it would be on the hard pan or behind a tree. It’s a really tight course. They don’t really have to hit drivers very much, but high school, they all want to hit their drivers.”
Bryant junior Daniel Taylor took fourth overall in the match, shooting a 78, while senior Logan McDonald was right behind him with a 79. Senior Andrew Gaspard shot an 80, with junior Landon Wallace’s 90 wrapping up the Hornets scoring. Sophomore Alex Skelley finished with a 96.
The Bryant varsity will get next week off before hosting the Bryant Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant. Cabot, Conway, North Little Rock, Catholic, El Dorado and Benton will compete. The Bryant junior varsity plays on Thursday at Longhills Golf Course in Benton.