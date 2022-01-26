KHASEN ROBINSON

Bryant senior Khasen Robinson, 11, goes up for a shot in a 73-65 loss to North Little Rock Tuesday at Hornet Arena in Bryant. Robinson scored a career-high 31 points in the loss.

The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets would drop competitive contests to North Little Rock in 6A Central Conference action Tuesday in Bryant. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.