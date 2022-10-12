After getting swept on the road by Conway White last Thursday, the Bryant Fr. Lady Hornets regrouped Monday for a 2-1 win over Lake Hamilton in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant.
Bryant pulls back to even with win over LH
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
