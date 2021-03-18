LEAH HICKS

Bryant freshman Leah Hicks throws a pitch in a recent game. The Lady Hornets downed the Northside Lady Bears 9-6 Tuesday to open 6A Central Conference play. 

The Bryant Lady Hornets softball team downed the Northside Lady Bears this past Tuesday to open 6A Central Conference play in Fort Smith. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

