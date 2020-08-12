The Bryant Hornets didn’t get a shot to move up in the Big Cat Invitational on Tuesday after sitting in third place Monday. Playing at The Greens at North Hills on Monday, the Invite moved to Centennial Valley Golf & Country Club in Conway Tuesday, but lightning would force the match to end about midway through, with Monday’s results final.
North Little Rock won the Invite with its 298 on Monday final, with Cabot second (309) and Bryant (312) third. Catholic (318) and Conway (340) rounded out the top five.
In a four-way tie for the overall lead with a 1-over 73 on Monday, Bryant senior Logan McDonald was playing well on Tuesday before the storms came.
“Had to cancel due to lightning,” said Bryant golf Coach Casey Mattox. “Logan was playing very good again (Tuesday) so it was a bummer.”
McDonald was at even par through 10 holes on Tuesday. Senior Andrew Gaspard, who shot a 78 on Monday, was 3-over through 11 holes on Tuesday. Junior Daniel Taylor was 5-over through 11 on Tuesday after also shooting a 78 on Monday. Junior Landon Wallace shot an 83 on Monday and junior Braedon Boyce a 93, but their Tuesday scores were not known at press time.
The Lady Hornets did not field a full team on Monday, but junior Caitlin LaCerra shot a career-best 79.
Bryant is back in action on Tuesday, Aug. 18, to take on rival Benton Panthers and North Little Rock at Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant.