MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – After starting the Southern Warrior Classic with two straight losses Wednesday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the Bryant Lady Hornets picked up a few wins on Thursday and Friday, going 3-1 in four games. Bryant shut out Lexington, Tenn., 8-0 before holding on to an 8-7 victory over host Siegel Lady Stars on Thursday. On Friday, the Lady Hornets dropped a close one, 4-3, to South Elgin before blanking the Franklin County Rebelettes 14-0.
Bryant rebounds with 3 wins in Classic
- Tony Lenahan
-
- Updated
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
