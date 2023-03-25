ABBY GENTRY

Bryant senior Abby Gentry takes a cut in a game earlier this season. Gentry has a had a big Southern Warrior Classic with two multi-home run games, including a 4-for-4 effort in another. 

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – After starting the Southern Warrior Classic with two straight losses Wednesday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the Bryant Lady Hornets picked up a few wins on Thursday and Friday, going 3-1 in four games. Bryant shut out Lexington, Tenn., 8-0 before holding on to an 8-7 victory over host Siegel Lady Stars on Thursday. On Friday, the Lady Hornets dropped a close one, 4-3, to South Elgin before blanking the Franklin County Rebelettes 14-0. 

