LAUREN LAIN HEPTATHLON

Bryant senior athlete Lauren Lain, far left, finished fourth at the Arkansas Decathlon & Heptathlon last week in Fayetteville. 

FAYETTEVILLE – The Bryant Lady Hornets track and field athletes had a nice showing at the Arkansas Decathlon & Heptathlon last week in Fayetteville. Bryant senior Lauren Lain just missed out on medaling and finished fourth in the heptathlon, with Fayetteville’s Ava Goetz taking first overall with 4,509 points, with Lain’s fourth place garnering 4,119 points. 

