FAYETTEVILLE – The Bryant Lady Hornets track and field athletes had a nice showing at the Arkansas Decathlon & Heptathlon last week in Fayetteville. Bryant senior Lauren Lain just missed out on medaling and finished fourth in the heptathlon, with Fayetteville’s Ava Goetz taking first overall with 4,509 points, with Lain’s fourth place garnering 4,119 points.
Bryant represents well at heptathlon
- Tony Lenahan
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
