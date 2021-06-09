GRANT JACUZZI

Bryant senior Grant Jacuzzi scores the Hornets lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Rogers Heritage in the first round of the 6A State Tournament. Jacuzzi earned All-State honors. 

The Bryant Hornets soccer team earned postseason honors recently, with senior Grant Jacuzzi taking All-State honors. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 