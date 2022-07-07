Bryant Hornets junior-to-be defensive lineman TJ Lindsey has been getting some big looks of late, especially in the past month.
Lindsey, currently a 6-5, 260-pound lineman, helped the Hornets to their fourth straight 7A state championship this past season and has turned heads.
Lindsey currently has nine Division I offers, including the hometown Arkansas Razorbacks and defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, both of the SEC. Lindsey’s most recent offer came from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on July 1.
Other schools offering Lindsey are: Arkansas State, Colorado, Houston, Memphis, Texas Christian University and Texas Tech.
As a sophomore for Bryant last season, Lindsey recorded 44 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and a team-leading 19 quarterback hurries.
Lindsey and the Hornets officially begin the 2022 season with the Salt Bowl against the Benton Panthers on Aug. 27 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.