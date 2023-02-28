WILL MCENTIRE

Razorback junior pitcher Will McEntire, 41, from Bryant, waits patiently for the game to resume against Eastern Illinois Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE – Former Bryant right-handed pitcher Will McEntire had seen a rough start to the 2023 season, but he bounced back with a solid outing on Saturday as the Hogs downed Eastern Illinois 10-3 in a series the Razorbacks took 2-1 with 13-2 seven-inning win of Friday and a 12-3 loss to the Panthers in Sunday’s finale.

