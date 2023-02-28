FAYETTEVILLE – Former Bryant right-handed pitcher Will McEntire had seen a rough start to the 2023 season, but he bounced back with a solid outing on Saturday as the Hogs downed Eastern Illinois 10-3 in a series the Razorbacks took 2-1 with 13-2 seven-inning win of Friday and a 12-3 loss to the Panthers in Sunday’s finale.
McEntire worked 4.2 innings to pick up his first win of the season. He allowed two hits, one run, it was earned, walked two and gave up four hits. Dave Van Horn was pleased with how McEntire responded on Saturday.
“It was really good to see McEntire throw the ball a lot better,” Van Horn said. “He’s not where he was last year yet, but it was a lot better than last week, and you know, used his cutter, his fastball, his curveball, changeup. I mean, he went out and pitched, and pitched to contact a little bit, but he ate up almost five innings for us, and that was good.”
In his first appearance of the season in an 18-6 loss to TCU, McEntire started but only lasted 1.1 innings. He allowed five hits, four runs, all earned and walked one. He also was the third of five pitchers to face Grambling on Tuesday. He pitched 0.2 inning allowing four hits, a run that was earned and walked one. McEntire talked about the changes he made following the Grambling game.
“So Coach (Matt) Hobbs and Coach (DJ) Baxendale got with me and apparently my arm slot had dropped a pretty significant amount,” McEntire said. “It was making my stuff more just spin and not really move as I needed it too.
“So we got back on the mound on Thursday and I moved it back up because I am more of an over the top pitcher. I feel like my stuff was was better (Saturday). Credit to them for helping me fix that.”
Despite his struggles in the first two appearances in 2023, Van Horn and the staff opted to stick with him in the weekend rotation.
“It means a lot,” McEntire said. ‘They have faith in me and I really appreciate that.”
Eastern Illinois put together a threat in the top of the third Saturday. Kolten Poorman led off the inning with a home run against McEntire. He retired the next two hitters. Then walked Lincoln Riley and gave up a single to Lucas Diluca. However, McEntire fanned Ryan Ignoffo to get out of the inning. Van Horn liked how McEntire fought through the adversity in the third.
“Yeah, they’ve got some power in the middle of their lineup,” Van Horn said. “I mean, they’ve got some big guys that if you watch ‘em take batting practice, they’re hitting balls out of the park, opposite field. Yeah, I think he finished that inning, they had already scored a run maybe, and I think there was runners at first and third that ended up being second and third with two outs — something like that — and he got a big out there to finish it off. Just to get us off the field, we still have the lead, that’s when we didn’t do a whole lot. I think we went through four (three) innings without scoring, but it was really good for us at the time, and I’m sure for Will’s confidence.”
McEntire talked about his approach to Ignoffo in that situation.
“I just knew I had guys on first and third and it was two outs,” McEntire said. “I had him ahead early and I kind of just fell behind, but I really wanted to get the strikeout to get out of the inning and get some momentum back in our dugout and get a bigger lead.”
McEntire and the Hogs are hoping his success on Saturday will elevate his confidence moving forward. McEntire admitted it hasn’t been easy so far this season.
“It’s been tough,” McEntire said. “You want to come out and start the season off how you did last year and you just have to fight through it and look at the positives and move on forward to the next game.”
In the top of the fifth, McEntire retired the first two hitters before walking Dylan Drunke. He had thrown 85 pitches to that point and Van Horn came to get him. McEntire asked if he put up a fight to stay in the game?
“I don’t know what pitch count I was on, but Coach Hobbs had visited me earlier that inning, so when he came out there, I knew I was done for,” McEntire said.
In 2022, McEntire finished with an ERA of 2.59 and a 2-2 record. He made 12 appearances with eight starts and one save. He worked 48.2 innings, allowed 34 hits, 15 runs, 14 earned, walked 23 and struck out 49.
This season, McEntire is 1-0 with an ERA of 8.10 in three appearances including the two starts. He has pitched 6.2 innings, allowed 11 hits, six runs, all earned, walked two and struck out four.
McEntire’s performance on Saturday probably assured he will stay in the rotation with Wright State coming to Baum-Walker Stadium for a three-game series this coming weekend. The Hogs play next on Wednesday, hosting Illinois State with a 3 p.m. first pitch on SEC Network+.