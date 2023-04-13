HORNET LOGO

CONWAY – The Bryant Lady Hornets snapped a three-game skid Tuesday on the road, downing the Conway Lady Wampus Cats 10-5 in 6A Central Conference play in Conway. Playing a stellar nonconference schedule on top of tough Central action, the Lady Hornets move to 12-6 overall, 4-1 in the league, which is good for second behind Cabot’s 6-0. Conway drops to 9-6, 3-2, with North Little Rock 2-2 in the Central for fourth. 

