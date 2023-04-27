ALDO LEON

Bryant junior Aldo Leon competes in a match earlier this season. Leon scored a goal in a 2-0 win over the Southwest Gryphons in Little Rock Tuesday. 

LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant Hornets soccer squads swept the Southwest Gryphons in Little Rock on Tuesday, with the Lady Hornets snapping a four-match losing streak with a 9-0 blanking over the Lady Gryphons in 6A Central Conference play, while the Hornets took a 2-0 decision over Southwest, their second straight win.

