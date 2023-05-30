HANNAH BREWER

Bryant senior captain Hannah Brewer, 2, scores a goal on a header in a match this past season. Brewer earned All-State honors after leading the Lady Hornets with 14 goals this season. 

BRYANT – Two Bryant Lady Hornets soccer players would take All-State honors this past season, while three others earned All-Conference accolades in helping the Lady Hornets to a 9-9-3 record overall, finishing 6-6-2 in the 6A Central. 

LILY MILLER

Bryant junior Lily Miller, 8, competes in a match this past season. Miller earned All-State honors for the Lady Hornets, leading the way with 10 assists. 

