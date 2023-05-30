BRYANT – Two Bryant Lady Hornets soccer players would take All-State honors this past season, while three others earned All-Conference accolades in helping the Lady Hornets to a 9-9-3 record overall, finishing 6-6-2 in the 6A Central.
Bryant senior Hannah Brewer and junior Lily Miller earned All-State honors.
It was the second time Miller earned All-State accolades, also taking the honor her freshman season, which is rare. Miller led the Lady Hornets with 10 assists, adding nine goals on the season.
“She played a large role in controlling our midfield this season,” Bryant Coach Olivia Organ said. “This season she really stepped up to fill the role her team needed from her as well. Playing as a center mid, you do a lot of the dirty work and Lily did it every game without hesitation. We are excited to see what she brings to the table for her senior season.
Playing a defensive position for some of the year, Brewer would lead Bryant with 14 goals and added four assists. She also took All-State Tournament Team honors, as well as on the All-Academic Team.
“Hannah was our senior captain this season,” Organ explained. “Her fight and desire to be successful helped us immensely this season. She played part of the season as a defensive mid and the other part as a center back. Anything I ever needed from her on the field, she would do because it was what the team needed. We will miss her greatly next season.”
The All-State duo also earned 6A Central First Team All-Conference, as did sophomore Julie Johnson after posting 10 goals and five assists.
“She showed immense growth this year as a sophomore and the team benefited greatly from that,” Organ said. “She added speed on our wings as well as someone who could play through both feet.”
Taking 6A Central Second-Team honors were juniors Kaylee Fluger and Karen Giron.
Fluger had 10 goals and six assists for Bryant, while Giron played great defense for the Lady Hornets.
“Having her out on the wing with her speed, her touch, and IQ helped us significantly this season,” Organ said of Fluger.
“Karen was our other center back and more often than not center backs don’t get the credit they deserve. Karen battled it out every single game this season. She played a huge role in our success and it is great when other teams see that, too. We are excited to see what both of them bring to the table for their senior year.
The Lady Hornets return plenty of talent for next season after this year ended in heartbreaking fashion, a 2-1 defeat in double overtime to Bentonville West in the first round of the 6A State Tournament.
“Last season we didn’t make postseason and I know that hurt,” Organ said of 2022. “This year our goal was to go to the state tournament and we met that goal going in as a 4 seed. Going to state and losing in double overtime with 6.7 seconds left was tough, but I think the girls learned the valuable lesson that you can’t let up at any point in time.
“This year as a team we scored 59 goals. From last year to this year, the stats were significantly higher. A big piece of that came from the girls’ drive to be successful. This group grew so much this year as players, students and people. We will miss our five seniors (Brewer, Grayson Johnson, Kate Chumley, captain Keiry Santamaria and Miranda Merkel, who will play on AAA All-Star Team) that graduated this season, but we are so excited to see what is in store for us next season with a lot of our girls returning.”