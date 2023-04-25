BRYANT – Going 0-2-1 their previous three matches, the Bryant Hornets got back into the win column this past Friday on senior night in 6A Central Conference play. The Hornets would take a 5-0 shutout over the Central Tigers to sweep the season series, while the Lady Hornets dropped a 3-1 decision to the Lady Tigers.
Bryant soccer splits vs. Central
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
