JUAN RAMIREZ

Bryant senior Juan Ramirez, 15, competes in a match earlier this season. The Hornets defeated Central 5-0 on senior night this past Friday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. 

BRYANT – Going 0-2-1 their previous three matches, the Bryant Hornets got back into the win column this past Friday on senior night in 6A Central Conference play. The Hornets would take a 5-0 shutout over the Central Tigers to sweep the season series, while the Lady Hornets dropped a 3-1 decision to the Lady Tigers. 

