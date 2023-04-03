HANNAH BREWER

Bryant senior captain Hannah Brewer scores a goal on a header in an 8-0 win over the Little Rock Southwest Lady Gryphons Thursday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. 

 

BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets would sweep 6A Central Conference foe Little Rock Southwest Gryphons Thursday at Hornets Stadium. The Lady Hornets shut out LRSW 8-0 to snap a two-game Central skid, improving to 5-4-1 overall, 2-2 in league action and currently fourth behind undefeated Mount St. Mary’s and Central, both 4-0, and third place Conway (3-0-1). The Lady Gryphons go to 1-7, 0-4. 

GIO LUNA

Bryant junior Gio Luna, 17, scores a goal in a 4-1 win over the Little Rock Southwest Gryphons in 6A Central Conference play Thursday at Hornet Stadium. Luna scored two goals in the win. 

