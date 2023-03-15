JENNIFER VIVAR

Bryant sophomore Jennifer Vivar, 24, competes in a match earlier this season. The Lady Hornets opened 6A Central play with a 4-2 win over Jonesboro on the road Monday. 

JONESBORO – The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets soccer squads started the 6A Central Conference season in Jonesboro Monday and came away with a sweep. The Lady Hornets defeated the Lady Hurricane 4-2, with the Hornets taking a 1-0 decision over the Hurricane. 

