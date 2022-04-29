Heidi Linares-Ramos

Bryant senior captain Heidi Linares-Ramos, 4, competes in an 11-0 shutout over the Little Rock Southwest Gryphons this past Tuesday on senior night at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Linares-Ramos had two assists and a goal in the win.

The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets swept the Little Rock Southwest Gryphons on senior night this past Tuesday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

