EDWIN IBARRA

Bryant Hornet Edwin Ibarra, 7, competes in a 3-1 win over the Benton Panthers Tuesday at Panther Stadium in Benton. Ibarra had a goal and two assists in the win. 

BENTON – The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets would come away with a sweep over rival Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers to officially open the season Tuesday at Panther Stadium. The Lady Hornets picked up an 8-0 shutout while the Hornets hung on to a 3-1 victory. 

AMELIA HOLLEY

Bryant junior Amelia Holley, 9, competes in an 8-0 win over Benton at Panther Stadium in Benton Tuesday. Holley scored two goals in the win. 

Tags

Recommended for you