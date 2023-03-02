BENTON – The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets would come away with a sweep over rival Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers to officially open the season Tuesday at Panther Stadium. The Lady Hornets picked up an 8-0 shutout while the Hornets hung on to a 3-1 victory.
“It was a good competitive game,” Bryant Coach Rick Friday said.
The Hornets (1-0) struck first when Edwin Ibarra scored on Jaime Perez’s rebound shot for the 1-0 lead. Benton would tie things up with five minutes left in the first half on senior Eric Padron’s goal to make it a 1-1 match at intermission.
Ibarra was involved in Bryant’s next goal early in the second half when he found Bayron Martinez for goal before Perez wrapped the scoring with a goal, again assisted by Ibarra, for the 3-1 final.
“We did well throughout the game but struggled to capitalize on our opportunities,” Friday said. “I was pleased with the amount of possession we had. We need to start turning it into goals.
“We had 19 shots and eight were on frame. Defensively there were times we were strong and times we lacked concentration. I think we are moving in the right direction, we just need to keep growing each game.”
The key for the Panthers will be getting healthy after Tuesday’s loss and last week’s benefit loss to Russellville.
“I’m not pleased with a loss but we put together a better game than our scrimmage,” Benton Coach Bobby Winn said. “We are playing new players and need to find out where everyone fits and will contribute to our team. We played extremely hard and had chances to score, but just were right off the mark seven times. “Bryant did a great job of getting into our legs with their depth and that would hurt us at the end of the game. Proud of the seniors who were willing to make some lineup shifts to benefit the team. Should be another outstanding year when we get completely healthy.”
In the first match of the night, the Lady Hornets (1-0), falling to Bentonville West on the road 4-3 last week in a benefit, cruised to victory, taking a 4-0 lead at the half.
The scoring began when junior Lily Miller found sophomore Jennifer Vivar for goal at the 36:20 mark, with Vivar finding junior Kaylee Fluger for another goal less than a minute later (35:45). It remained a 2-0 game until sophomore Julie Johnson found the back of the net on a follow-up with 12:43 left in the first, and junior Amelia Holley scored with just five seconds remaining in the half for the 4-0 lead.
“After coming off the road last week with Bentonville West,” Lady Hornet Coach Olivia Organ started, “they got a good idea of changes they needed to make going forward. The girls were ready and excited to play. Crosstown rivalries always bring out something special. I got to see a lot of different people in different positions and that is always helpful in the preseason. I am proud of them.”
The second half started much like the first with the Lady Hornets getting their next goal from Miller assisted by sophomore Haley Avila at the 36-minute mark, and again a minute later, Holley scored to make it 6-0. Johnson scored her second goal of the match with 16:50 remaining before freshman Brooklyn Kuchinski scored with the assist going to Avila.
Bryant is back in action today when it hosts Russellville at Hornet Stadium, while Benton hosts Nashville today at Panther Stadium.