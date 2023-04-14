ALDO LEON

Bryant junior Aldo Leon, 11, competes in a match earlier this season. The Hornets fell 2-0 to Conway on the road Tuesday which snapped a four-game win streak. 

CONWAY – Both the Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets win streaks came to an end this past Tuesday, with 6A Central foe Conway sweeping the Bryant soccer squads in Conway. The Lady Wampus Cats edged the Lady Hornets 2-1 to snap Bryant’s three-game win streak, and the Conway boys bested the Hornets 2-0 to end Bryant’s four-game win streak. It was the Hornets first loss since March 4 with Bryant going 5-0-3 over that span. 

Tags

Recommended for you