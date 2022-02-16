PARRIS ATKINS

Bryant senior Parris Atkins, 10, puts up a shot in a 57-40 win over the Cabot Lady Panthers in 6A Central Conference play Tuesday at Hornet Arena. Atkins led all scorers with 17 points in the win.

The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets split with the Cabot Panthers and Lady Panthers Tuesday in 6A Central Conference play at Hornet Arena in Bryant. Read Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.