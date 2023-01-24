RJ YOUNG

Bryant freshman RJ Young goes up for a dunk in a 77-64 win over the Cabot Panthers in 6A Central Conference play Friday at Hornet Arena. 

 

BRYANT – The Bryant varsity basketball teams hosted Cabot Friday at Hornet Arena.   

BRILYNN FINDLEY

Bryant junior Brilynn Findley, 5, drives to the basket in a 50-38 loss to the Cabot Lady Panthers this past Friday at Hornet Arena. Findley scored 18 points in the loss. 