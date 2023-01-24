BRYANT – The Bryant varsity basketball teams hosted Cabot Friday at Hornet Arena.
A rough second quarter proved too much for the Lady Hornets to overcome as they lost 50-38 to Cabot.
In the nightcap, the Hornets used a strong second quarter to build a comfortable lead and it never looked back earning a 67-54 victory.
The boys contest got off to a slow start as both teams struggled in the opening quarter. The Panthers held a 7-6 advantage heading into the second period.
However, Bryant (17-5, 2-2) became the aggressor later in the first half and that tilted things in favor of the host of this 6A Central game.
The Panthers had difficulty getting into their offense against Bryant’s active man defense. The Hornets solid defense keyed their offense. Bryant, winning its second straight Central contest since starting 0-2, began to score in numerous ways, including a steal and one-handed dunk by freshman RJ Young to push his team’s lead out to 24-15 with 3:18 remaining until halftime.
When the intermission arrived, the Hornets were up 34-20.
“The first quarter, it was tough defense by both teams,” said Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson. “In the second quarter, we tried to be a little more active and move faster, move the ball around faster and we started driving into the lane and it opened things up for us.”
Bryant’s solid play carried over into the third as it would hold a 39-22 lead after Young made a free throw.
But Cabot (14-6, 2-3) didn’t fold. In fact, the Panthers finally slowed the Hornet offense. Also, when Cabot had its opportunities to score, it did a better job of getting quality shots. As a result, at the end of the third, the Hornet lead had shrunk to 42-32.
Midway through the fourth, Cabot pulled to within nine of Bryant, 42-33. But the Hornets regained control, and with 2:22 left in regulation, held a 58-41 lead after senior Darren Wallace threw down a crowd pleasing two-hand dunk on a put back.
“We played with more poise and composure like we’ve done before,” Abrahamson said about his team in the fourth quarter. “We wanted to settle down and refocus and get back to doing what we practice in those kind of late-game situations. They responded well. I’m proud of them.”
When time expired, the Hornets held off Cabot for a 67-54 league win.
Abrahamson complimented his team’s ability to compete as a cohesive unit and get contributions from several individuals.
In regard to scoring, sophomore Cedric Jones Jr. led the Hornets with 16, Young had 11 and junior Trent Ford had 10 points.
The scoring leader for the Panthers was Gavin Muse, who finished with 20 and Braydon Hall had 11.
In the girls game, Cabot (18-2, 4-1) used a well-rounded showing late in the first half to help it grab the lead at the intermission.
At the start of the second quarter, the Lady Hornets (13-5, 2-2) led this 6A Central game 12-9.
However, the momentum would soon swing in favor of Cabot.
Bryant went ice cold from the field. Cabot defended well, and when the Lady Hornets did receive an open look at the bucket, too often the shots didn’t fall. Meanwhile, when the Lady Panthers were on offense, they were patient, moved the ball constantly and executed their offense.
What it led to was Cabot holding a 28-16 lead at halftime.
In the third, the Lady Panthers maintained control of the game. The visitors led by as much as 19 in the quarter as they held a 43-26 advantage heading into the final period.
During the fourth, Bryant got off to a great start scoring six unanswered points to cut the Cabot lead to 43-32. Later in the quarter, the Lady Hornets would inch closer to Cabot pulling to within 11 again. However, the Lady Panthers didn’t allow a run as they handled the Lady Hornet press and made enough free throws to earn the 50-38 victory.
Junior Brilynn Findley led Bryant with 18 while Lauren Lain scored 13.
Cabot’s scoring leaders were Blyss Miller, who had 18, and Jenna Cook, who finished with 13 points.
Bryant hits the road today for more Central play, taking on the North Little Rock Lady Cats (18-3, 3-1) and Charging Wildcats (13-5, 2-2), with the Lady Hornets tipping off at 6 p.m.