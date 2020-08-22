The Bryant tennis team would split with North Little Rock this past Thursday, with the Lady Hornets taking a 3-1 victory and Hornets a 1-3 loss for the 4-4 tie at the Burns Park Tennis Center.
In girls singles’ action, junior Kate Keith downed NLR’s Anna Bradford 8-3, while freshman Zoe Cates fell 1-8 to Leslie Palmer.
The Bryant doubles teams would sweep their portion with sophomore Simone Dinstbier and senior Hope Hartz teaming up for an 8-0 sweep of NLR’s Alyssa Joseph and Emma Dill. Lady Hornet senior Megan Brown and sophomore Janie Ray handled Tori Stevens and Abby Reed 8-2.
In junior varsity singles, Dinstbier had another shutout over Joseph, while Hartz downed Dill 6-0. The JV doubles also swept as sophomores Destiny Galindo and Adrienne Shelton won 8-3 over Clair Taylor and Ruby Romaine, and Bryant sophomores Kylie LaRosa and Jennifer Brown won 8-0.
For the Bryant boys, junior Nick Skiavo picked up the lone win with an 8-3 singles decision over Chase Palmer, while junior Shane Morris fell 2-8 to NLR’s Tristan Webber.
In doubles play, Bryant sophomore Pablo Garcia and freshman Zack Cookus fell 4-8 to Trevor Flake and Pierce Britton, with sophomores Tristan Shamlin and Canon Hill losing 0-8 to Jordan Kelly and Garrett Gorbet.
In JV doubles, Garcia and Cookus picked up a 6-2 win over Palmer and Flake.
Bryant will travel to Pine Bluff on Tuesday for a match with White Hall beginning at 3:30 p.m.