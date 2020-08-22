The Bryant tennis team would split with North Little Rock this past Thursday, with the Lady Hornets taking a 3-1 victory and Hornets a 1-3 loss for the 4-4 tie at the Burns Park Tennis Center.

In girls singles’ action, junior Kate Keith downed NLR’s Anna Bradford 8-3, while freshman Zoe Cates fell 1-8 to Leslie Palmer.

The Bryant doubles teams would sweep their portion with sophomore Simone Dinstbier and senior Hope Hartz teaming up for an 8-0 sweep of NLR’s Alyssa Joseph and Emma Dill. Lady Hornet senior Megan Brown and sophomore Janie Ray handled Tori Stevens and Abby Reed 8-2.

Bryant junior Nick Skiavo competes in the Bryant Showcase earlier this season. Skiavo won his match against North Little Rock at Burns Park on Thursday.

In junior varsity singles, Dinstbier had another shutout over Joseph, while Hartz downed Dill 6-0. The JV doubles also swept as sophomores Destiny Galindo and Adrienne Shelton won 8-3 over Clair Taylor and Ruby Romaine, and Bryant sophomores Kylie LaRosa and Jennifer Brown won 8-0.

For the Bryant boys, junior Nick Skiavo picked up the lone win with an 8-3 singles decision over Chase Palmer, while junior Shane Morris fell 2-8 to NLR’s Tristan Webber.

In doubles play, Bryant sophomore Pablo Garcia and freshman Zack Cookus fell 4-8 to Trevor Flake and Pierce Britton, with sophomores Tristan Shamlin and Canon Hill losing 0-8 to Jordan Kelly and Garrett Gorbet.

In JV doubles, Garcia and Cookus picked up a 6-2 win over Palmer and Flake.

Bryant will travel to Pine Bluff on Tuesday for a match with White Hall beginning at 3:30 p.m.

