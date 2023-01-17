BRYANT – Hosting the Benton and Bauxite swim squads, the Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets would take victory at its BTown Sprint meet Thursday at Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant.
Bryant took the overall meet 602 to 408 over rival Benton, with Bauxite scoring 30 points with not near as big of representation.
The Hornets would get a 309-202 victory over the Panthers on the boys side, with the Bryant 200-yard medley relay team taking the first win with the foursome of Jase Gladden, Aidan Shaw, Ethan Eubanks and Collin Thompson victorious in a time of 1:46.99. Bryant’s Brody Hutchins, Silas Sandh, Ian Archer and Caden Payne took second in 1:57.20, with Benton’s Caleb McGhee, Julian McDaniel, Owen Dudley and Paul Hallman third in 2:21.91, a season-best.
Shaw, Gladden, Eubanks and Thompson also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.08, a PR and just .04 seconds off the school record, with Hornets Eli Matthews, Dylan Middleton, Jonny Rolen and Payne second in 1:41.22. Benton’s Colson Kindy, Caleb Cochran, James Boyd and McDaniel took third in a PR of 1:54.96.
The Hornets swept the relays with a win in the 400 free relay, with Archer, Rolen, Middleton and Matthews winning in a time of 3:49.36, with teammates Adam Archer, Silas Sandh, David Sandh and Hutchins second in 4:12.75. Benton’s Cochran, Boyd, Dudley and Kindy were third in 4:32.08.
Bryant took the top five spots in the 50-yard freestyle with the senior Thompson winning in a time of 23.32, followed by the senior Eubanks’ personal record of 23.43, junior Gladden (24.07 PR), senior Payne (24.18) and senior Shaw (24.36).
Bryant’s Eubanks set another PR in the 100 freestyle in picking up the win, finishing with a time of 51.82, with the Hornets again taking the top five in runner-up Thompson (52.17 PR), Gladden (54.31 PR), Matthews (54.61 PR) and Shaw (56.96).
Only Bryant athletes competed in the 1-meter dive, with senior Hunter Heatley taking the top spot with a score of 124.90, followed by Middleton (115.90) and freshman Walker Hester (89.25).
BTOWN GIRLS
The Lady Hornets bettered Benton 293-206, with Bauxite scoring its full 30 points.
The Bryant foursome of Claire Matthews, Kaylee Dale, Isabella Sharp and Bailey Gould edged Benton in the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 2:12.29, with Benton’s 2:14.82 second swam by Emily Hallman, Sadie Robbins, Rachel Dudley and Logan Crane competing.
In the 200 free relay, Bryant’s same foursome of Matthews, Gould, Sharp and Dale won in a time of 1:57.05, with Benton’s Robbins, Dudley, Crane and Hallman runner-up with a PR time of 2:04.60.
The Lady Panthers prevented the relay sweep with a win in the 400 free relay, with Robbins, Dudley, Crane and Hallman edging Bryant 4:34.76 - 4:36.00 (PR), with Lady Hornets McKenna Runnells, Emily Martin, Hailey McGuire and Kayleigh Baker runner-up.
The sophomore Dale took the top spot in the 50 freestyle in PR time of 27.50 for Bryant, with the junior Sharp second in 29.09. Bauxite’s Angelica Olivo-Rodriquez would also set a PR of 29.21 for third, followed by Bryant junior Gould (29.40) and Benton freshman Robbins (29.87 PR).
Benton senior Hallman took first in the 100 freestyle in a PR time of 58.86, followed by Bryant’s Dale’s PR of 59.40. Bryant’s Sharp (1:05.08), sophomore Runnells (1:06.75 PR) and Bauxite’s Olivo-Rodriquez (1:07.60) rounded out the top five.
The Lady Hornets were also the only divers to compete on Thursday, with senior Jessica Rolen taking the top spot with 163.85 points. Gould followed with 128.90 and sophomore Addison Priddy was third with 97.90.
Both Benton and Bryant are back in action this coming week for the Benton Panther Invitational at The River Center in Benton on Thursday.