LILY MILLER

Bryant junior Lily Miller, 8, competes in a match against Benton earlier this season. Miller had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over the Cabot Lady Panthers in 6A Central Conference play this past Tuesday in Bryant. 

BRYANT – The Bryant Lady Hornets took their second straight win this past Tuesday, downing the Cabot Lady Panthers 5-1 at Hornet Stadium in 6A Central Conference action. The win puts the Lady Hornets at 6-4-1 overall, 3-2 in the Central. The Lady Hornets are currently fourth in league play, with Mount St. Mary (5-0-1), Central (4-0-1) and Conway (3-0-3) ahead of them. 

