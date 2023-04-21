CONWAY – The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornet track teams would sweep the Conway Wampus Cat Invitational this past Tuesday in Conway. The Lady Hornets edged host Conway 139-135, with Vilonia (93), Cabot (77) and Central (61) rounding out the top five, while the Benton Lady Panthers took eighth with 37 points out of 12 teams competing. The Hornets also took the win with 120 points, with Benton ninth with 37.
Bryant’s Kylee Branch would also break her own school record in the discus. Originally breaking a 17-year old record about a month ago at the Hornet Relays in Bryant with a throw of 121-4, Branch blistered that with a throw of 130-5 on Tuesday in Conway, dominating the event.
Bryant senior runner Aidan Fisher was tops in the 3,200-meter run, winning it in a time of 12:25.11, more than six seconds faster than the runner-up runner. Benton’s Morgan Calaway was seventh in 13:37.06, with Bryant’s Perla Limon eighth in 13:47.86.
Fisher also took second place in the 1,600, finishing in 5:38.67 with senior Lauren Lain also second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.51. Benton’s Rebekah Thomas took third in 16.53.
The Lady Hornets also took first in the 4x800m relay in a time of 10:31.69, while the 4x200m relay took second in 1:48.78, just over two seconds from the winner. Bryant took third in the 4x400 in 4:17.73, wrapping its relay runs in the 4x100, taking fifth in 52.50.
Benton junior Khenedi Guest would take first in the high jump with a height of 5-4, with Bryant’s Taegan Herrien and Brylee Bradford tied for fourth with a 4-10.
Lady Hornet Zoe Wilson was less than a second from first in the 400 meters, settling for second in 59.21, with teammate Natalie Meharg eighth in 1:04.99.
Lain had another runner-up finish in the long jump with a distance of 16-5.5, with Bradford fourth at 15-7.5. Lain again took second in the triple jump at 35-8, with Aria Flores Isturiz third in 34-7.5. Benton’s Evelyn Kinsey was ninth with a jump of 31-3.
In the 800-meter run, Herrien was third with a time of 2:31.68, with teammate Jada Harrell seventh in 2:38.81.
Bryant’s Wilson was fourth in the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.35, with teammate Mia Jordan 10th at 28.27. Lain also took fourth in the 300 hurdles in 48.30, less than two seconds from the winning runner. Bradford was seventh in the hurdles in 50.53.
Bryant’s Jessica Rolen was fourth in the pole vault with a height of 9-0, with Benton’s Thomas fifth at 8-6. Bryant’s Flores Isturiz was seventh at 8-even.
In the shot put, Benton’s Diamond Parham (34-7) and Brynn Barbaree (33-1.5) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Benton’s Addison Barger was seventh in the discus with a throw of 93-5, with Bryant’s Emily Koon eighth with a toss of 92-9.
Bryant’s Shilayah Hammond took ninth in the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.72, with Benton’s Lola Smith 10th at 13.75.
BOYS
The Hornets took the top spot on the boys side with 120 points, with Russellville (112), Vilonia (108), Cabot (79) and Conway (49) rounding out the top five, while Benton was ninth with 37 points out of 14 teams.
Bryant junior Devyn Steingisser set a personal record in the discus throw, dominating the event with a distance of 167-4, with the runner-up at 145-10, while sophomore teammate Terry Bobo took sixth in 131-6. Benton’s Isaiah Gipson was seventh with a throw of 128-10.
It was Benton’s Peyton McNeely taking the top spot in the shot, winning the event with a PR toss of 51-1.5, with Steingisser taking second with a 50-3. Bryant sophomore Daniel Anderson was sixth with a 46-4, with Benton’s Walter Hicks 10th at 42-5.
Bryant sophomore Tristen Knox also earned a win in the 400 meters, with his time of 51.40 edging Beebe’s Braydon Sanders’ 51.41. Benton’s Jayveon Parker (53.53) and Jaylan Hall (53.73) were eighth and ninth.
The Hornet 4x100m relay team would also take first in a time of 42.66, with Benton fourth at 43.53.
Bryant sophomore Angel Vargas was less than two seconds from a win, taking second in the 3,200 in a time of 10:02.54, with sophomore teammate Jack Landrum sixth in 10:31.55.
Benton was just shy of first in the 4x200 relay, settling for second in a time of 1:31.46, just .14 seconds from first-place Conway. The Panther 4x800m relay also took third in 8:40.87.
Hornet senior Sam Herring was third in the 800 meters with a time of 1:59.33, with senior teammate MJ Ferguson sixth in 2:04.49. In the 200, Bryant junior Dylan Witcher was third, too, in a time of 22.89, with Benton’s Joseph Stivers ninth in 23.70.
Bryant senior Joshua Luster was third in the 100 hurdles in a time of 15.80, with Benton’s William Pompeo fifth in 16.51. Panther Gary Rideout was ninth in 17.06.
Luster also took fifth in the 300 hurdles in 43.12, with Benton’s Pompeo eighth (43.85) and Bryant senior Vincent Zou 10th in 45.85.
Bryant’s Knox took fourth in the long jump with a distance of 20-6, with Benton’s Joseph Stivers ninth with a 20-even.
In the high jump, Bryant sophomore Jayden Welch also took fourth with a judged 6-2, with senior teammate Nasir Vinson fifth (6-2J). Benton’s Jaylan Hall was 10th at 5-10.
Bryant senior Brady Bingaman was fourth in the 1,600 in 4:38.02, with sophomore teammate Ian Cunningham ninth in 4:48.01.
Bryant’s Anderson was seventh (40-7.5) and Luster eighth (40-6) in the triple jump, with Benton’s Mattox Davis 10th in 40-3. Witcher also took seventh in the 100 dash in a time of 11.55.
Bryant junior Jacob Jones took ninth in the pole vault with a height of 11-6.
The Hornets return home to host the 6A Central Conference meet on Thursday, with Benton heading to Hot Springs Tuesday for the 5A South meet at Lakeside.