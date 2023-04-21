BRYANT TRACK

The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets track teams celebrate their sweep of the Conway Wampus Cat Invitational Tuesday in Conway. 

CONWAY – The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornet track teams would sweep the Conway Wampus Cat Invitational this past Tuesday in Conway. The Lady Hornets edged host Conway 139-135, with Vilonia (93), Cabot (77) and Central (61) rounding out the top five, while the Benton Lady Panthers took eighth with 37 points out of 12 teams competing. The Hornets also took the win with 120 points, with Benton ninth with 37. 

Tags

Recommended for you