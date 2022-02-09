TJ LINDSEY

Bryant sophomore TJ Lindsey, 34, competes in a game earlier this season. Lindsey scored eight points in a 50-45 win over the Central Tigers Tuesday at Hornet Arena in Bryant.

The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets picked up a 6A Central Conference sweep at Hornet Arena in Bryant Tuesday over the Central Tigers and Lady Tigers. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

