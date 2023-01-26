DRAKE FOWLER

Bryant junior Drake Fowler, 0, goes up for a shot in a win over Cabot this past Friday at Hornet Arena. Fowler led Bryant with 14 points and three steals in a 64-57 loss to North Little Rock on the road Tuesday. 

 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant Hornets played a competitive match with the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats on the road, but would fall 64-57, while the Lady Hornets had a tough time in North Little Rock against the 6A No. 1 Lady Wildcats, falling 70-31 in 6A Central Conference action.

