BENTON – The Bryant swim squads would dominate at the Benton Invitational this past Thursday at the River Center in Benton, scoring 994.5 points overall for the 368-point win, while host Benton took fifth overall out of 13 total teams.
Following Bryant for runner-up honors was Magnolia, scoring 626 points, while Greene County Tech (407), Pulaski Academy (391) and Benton (326) rounded out the top five.
It was the Lady Hornets putting up the most dominant performance with their score of 515 outpacing Magnolia (245), third-place Benton (240), PA (224) and GCT (185). Mount St. Mary’s (178), Lake Hamilton (48), Bauxite (34), El Dorado (31) and Maumelle (12) rounded out the top 10.
GIRLS
Bryant’s 200-yard medley relay team of freshman Claire Matthews, sophomore Kaylee Dale, junior Isabella Sharp and junior Bailey Gould got the day going with a victory, with their time of 2:11.87 edging MSM by less than a second. Benton took third in the 200 medley with junior Logan Crane, freshman Sadie Robbins, junior Rachel Dudley, and senior Emily Hallman finishing in 2:13.22.
Dale would dominate in the 200-yard IM with her time of 2:31.81 was over 19 seconds faster than the runner-up swimmer. Benton sophomore Lucy Crane would take fourth in 3:00.06, with Bryant sophomore Emory Givens fifth in 3:04.94.
Sharp also got a solo win in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:09.70, with Matthews third in 1:15.99.
Bauxite freshman Angelica Olivo-Rodriquez picked up a big win in the 100 freestyle in a time of 1:04.66, which was .01 seconds away from a PR. Benton senior Faith Rosinbaum (1:11.33) and Dudley (1:11.53) followed in third and fourth, respectively, while Gould was fifth in 1:12.78.
Bryant senior Jessica Rolen would take second in the 1-meter dive, scoring 162.70 points for runner-up, while Gould was fourth with 131.55.
Benton’s Robbins was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:23.04, with Bryant junior Kayleigh Baker was fifth in 1:25.43.
The Lady Hornet foursome of sophomore McKenna Runnells, Gould, Sharp and Dale took runner-up in the 200 free relay in a time of 1:58.66, with Benton’s Dudley, Lucy Crane, Rosinbaum and Hallman fourth in 2:02.63, a PR.
Benton’s Hallman was third in the 50 freestyle in a time of 27.28, while Bauxite’s Olivo-Rodriquez set a personal record of 29.02 for fifth.
Bryant’s Sharp was third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:15.92, with freshman Attie Milam setting a PR of 1:39.50 for fourth.
The Lady Hornets took spots 3 through 5 in the 500 freestyle, with Dale (6:16.82), sophomore McKenna Runnells (6:48.42) and sophomore Haley McGuire (6:51.50) going in order.
Bryant’s Baker, senior Emily Martin, McGuire and Runnells placed third in the 400 free relay in 4:43.50, while Benton’s Lucy Crane, Grace Kay, Lillian Tackett and Rosinbaum were fourth in 5:20.06.
McGuire took fourth in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:30.78.
BOYS
The Bryant boys took first, too, with their 479.5 points bettering runner-up Magnolia’s 381. Lake Hamilton (249), Greene County Tech (222), PA (167), Maumelle (141.5), Arkadelphia (124), Catholic (112), El Dorado (104) and Benton (86) rounded out the top 10.
The 200 medley relay foursome of junior Jase Gladden, senior Aidan Shaw, senior Ethan Eubanks and senior Collin Thompson took the top spot in a time of 1:45.46, almost five seconds faster than runner-up Magnolia.
It was Thompson picking up the Hornets first solo win as he set a PR in the 200 IM with a time of 2:12.34, edging out the runner-up by just over a second. Bryant senior Eli Matthews was fourth in 2:20.99.
Gladden set a PR and earned the win in the 100 butterfly, getting victory in a time of 58.41, which was less than a second faster than the runner-up. Matthews would take fourth in 1:02.21.
Gladden got another first place on the day, taking the top spot in the 100 backstroke in a time of 58.90, almost four seconds faster than the runner-up swimmer.
Bryant senior Ethan Eubanks was less than a second behind the 50 freestyle winner, settling for second in a time of 23.53, while senior Caden Payne tied for fourth with a PR of 23.99. Eubanks also took third in the 100 freestyle in a time of 52.29.
The Hornet 400 free relay team foursome of Payne, sophomore Brody Hutchins, Shaw and Matthews would get runner-up in a time of 3:55.17.
Bryant’s Thompson took third in the 500 free in a time of 5:34.95, while Shaw took fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.96.
Bryant is back in action next week for the Conway dive meet on Thursday, while Benton competes next in the 5A South Conference meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.