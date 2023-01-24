JASE GLADDEN

Bryant junior Jase Gladden competes in the Benton Invitational at the River Center in Benton this past Thursday. Gladden picked up two solo wins at the meet that Bryant dominated. 

BENTON – The Bryant swim squads would dominate at the Benton Invitational this past Thursday at the River Center in Benton, scoring 994.5 points overall for the 368-point win, while host Benton took fifth overall out of 13 total teams. 

