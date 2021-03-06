The Bryant swim team wrapped up its season at the 6A Arkansas State Swimming Championships in Bentonville last week. Read full story in Saturday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Saline teams shine at Benton Invite
- Bauxite bests Junction City for 1st win
- Bryant swim ends season at state
- Total cases up 570, deaths up 10
- 18-wheeler fire causes delay
- Total COVID cases up 403, hospitalizations down 25
- Total new cases up 404, hospitalizations down 19
- Hutchinson signs 'Stand Your Ground, voter ID bills
Most Popular
Articles
- Traskwood duo facing child porn charges
- 18-wheeler fire causes delay
- McClendon's Appliance: Third generation keeping family business strong
- Hutchinson announces emergency extension, changes to mandates
- Hutchinson signs 'Stand Your Ground, voter ID bills
- Benton man dead in weekend crash
- Hospitalizations down, deaths low
- Beebe gets best of Benton in 1st round
- Cross does it all as Cardinals win ‘Battle’
- Panthers rout Lions in opener
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.