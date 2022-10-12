AIDAN FISHER

Bryant junior Aidan Fisher competes at the Danny Westbrook Invitational Saturday at Bishop Park in Bryant. Fisher finished second overall in leading the Lady Hornets to a win.

The Bryant Lady Hornets put four runners in the top 10 to take top honors hosting the Danny Westbrook Invitational Saturday at Bishop Park in Bryant, while the Bryant boys took second overall in the 5K. The Benton boys would take fifth out of 13 teams at the meet, while the Lady Panthers were sixth out of nine teams.