The Bryant Hornets won their third match of the season out of four, while the Lady Hornets took runner-up honors, with Bryant taking overall first-place honors with 887 total points at the Bryant December Invite at Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant this past Thursday. Magnolia (656), Bentonville (639.5), Hot Springs (526.5) and Benton (314) rounded out the top five out of 10 teams competing.
The Hornets dominated and broke another school record in taking first place on the boys side. Bryant’s 518 points was tops, with Magnolia (337), Hot Springs (218.5), Bentonville (210.5) and Sylvan Hills (159) taking top five, while Benton’s 101 points was good for seventh.
With the Bryant 200-yard medley relay breaking the school record in the first meet of the season, the Hornets 400-yard freestyle relay team also broke the record this past Thursday in Bryant. The Bryant foursome of seniors Brylane Holloway, Ethan Eubanks, Eli Matthews and Collin Thompson broke the 400 free relay record in a time of 3:35.06, 4 seconds better than last year’s record-breakers of Matthews, Eubanks, Jase Gladden and Sam Vinson, which set the record at the state meet in 3:39.07. This year’s foursome also won Thursday’s event in helping the Hornets to a win.
The free relay team wasn’t the only one to take first place Thursday. The 200 medley team of Eubanks, senior Aidan Shaw, Matthews and Thompson dominated in a time of 1:46.5, 16 seconds faster than the runner-up.
The Hornet relay squads swept their host meet with the 200 free relay team of Holloway, senior Caden Payne, sophomore Dylan Middleton and Shaw winning in 1:38.78. Benton’s Colson Kindy, Caleb Cochran, Brooks Boyd and Julian McDaniel were fourth in 1:56.20.
Bryant also picked up some solo wins, with Matthews dominating the 200 IM in a PR time of 2:17.18, with sophomore Brody Hutchins (2:42.21 PR) second and freshman Walker Hester (2:48.62) third.
Thompson set a PR and took first in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 23.30, with Shaw a close second and also PRing with a time of 23.80.
Thompson showed his endurance with a win in the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:32.43, edging the runner-up by less than a second. Sophomore teammate David Sandh was fourth in a PR of 6:58.39.
Eubanks picked up a personal best of 52.20, almost 4 seconds faster than his previous PR, to win the 100 freestyle, with Holloway third in 56.67. Bauxite’s Maddox Blount was seventh in 1:01.59.
Eubanks got another win and PR in the 100 backstroke, winning in a time of 1:00.34, almost 4 seconds faster than his previous PR.
Shaw took second in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:09.43, with freshman teammate Silas Sandh setting a PR of 1:17.08 for sixth.
The Hornets finished 2-3-5 in the 100 butterfly, with Matthews second in a PR of 1:00.96 and Archer third in a PR of 1:02.69. Middleton was fifth in 1:05.78.
Holloway finished third in the 200 freestyle in a personal-record time of 2:14.06, while junior Jonny Rolen also set a PR of 2:14.23 for fourth.
GIRLS
On the girls side, Bentonville would win with 429 points, while Bryant (369), Magnolia (319), Hot Springs (308) and Benton (213) rounded out the top five.
Benton senior Emily Hallman would get a win in the 50 freestyle in a time of 27.02, while Bryant junior Bailey Gould took fourth in a PR of 29.13. Bauxite freshman Angelica Olivo-Rodriquez was fifth in 29.25.
Hallman wasn’t finished as she also took the top spot in the 100 freestyle in a time of 1:01.97. Olivo-Rodriquez was fourth in 1:04.65. Bryant sophomore McKenna Runnells was eighth in 1:09.40.
Bryant sophomore Kaylee Dale took the top spot in the 500 freestyle in dominating fashion, winning in a time of 6:05.01, over 9 seconds faster than the runner-up. Sophomore Hailey McGuire was fifth in 6:50.39.
The Lady Hornets foursome of freshman Claire Matthews, Gould, junior Isabella Sharp and Dale dominated the 200 free relay in a time of 1:56.59, 9 seconds faster than runner-up Benton, consisting of Robbins, Lucy Crane, Logan Crane and Hallman in 2:05.99.
Senior Jessica Rolen would take second in the 1-meter dive with 181 points, with sophomore Addison Priddy (119.2) and Gould (105.9) sixth and seventh, respectively.
In the 100 backstroke, Sharp was third in 1:09.37. Benton freshman Sadie Robbins was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.97, with Bryant junior Kayleigh Baker sixth in 1:25.86.
The 200 medley relay foursome of Matthews, Dale, Sharp and Gould was third in 2:13.75.
In the 100 butterfly, Benton’s Robbins was fourth in 1:15.59, with Bryant’s Sharp fifth in 1:16.48.
Bryant is back in action with a meet in Bentonville on Friday before taking almost a full month off, returning home for the BTown Spring on Thursday, Jan. 12. Benton will have over a month off, returning to action on Thursday, Jan. 12, too, at the Cyclone Invitational in Russellville.