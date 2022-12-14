BRYANT DUO

Bryant seniors Aidan Shaw and Collin Thompson fist bump during the Bryant December Invite this past Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant. The duo helped the Hornets to first place at their host Invite. 

The Bryant Hornets won their third match of the season out of four, while the Lady Hornets took runner-up honors, with Bryant taking overall first-place honors with 887 total points at the Bryant December Invite at Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant this past Thursday. Magnolia (656), Bentonville (639.5), Hot Springs (526.5) and Benton (314) rounded out the top five out of 10 teams competing. 