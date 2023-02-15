CONWAY – The Bryant swim squad broke their sixth and seventh school record of the season last Thursday with the Hornets taking third overall at the 6A Central Conference meet at Hendrix College in Conway, and the Lady Hornets placing fourth going into the 6A State Championships next week.
The Hornets 200-yard medley relay team of seniors Aidan Shaw, Ethan Eubanks and Collin Thompson, and junior Jase Gladden broke the school record the foursome set in the first meet of the season. The quartet took second at the Central meet in a new school record time of 1:43.47, edging past their time of 1:44.15 earlier this season.
Bryant senior diver Jessica Rolen also re-broke her record of 332.40 points set recently in Conway, taking second overall in the Central with a score of 346.10 for the new Lady Hornet record.
The Bryant boys would take third overall at the meet with 380 points, while the Central Tigers took the league title with 523.5 points, with runner-up Conway scoring 417. Cabot (266.5), North Little Rock (204), Catholic (79) and Jonesboro (46) rounded out the seven schools at the meet.
That same record-breaking foursome of Gladden, Shaw, Eubanks and Thompson almost re-broke its school record in the 200 freestyle relay, finishing in 1:35.00, just 0.42 seconds away from the record they set just two weeks ago. The free relay took second on Thursday.
Thompson also took a second place in the 50-yard freestyle with a personal-record time of 23.24, with Shaw a close third with a PR of 23.66.
Thompson also took a third place in the 500 freestyle in 5:34.17, while Eubanks was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in a PR time of 51.29.
Shaw was third in the 100 breaststroke in a PR time of 1:05.61, with Jonny Rolen 10th in a PR time of 1:15.61.
Gladden set a PR of 58.78 in the 100 backstroke for fourth place, with Eubanks fifth in a PR of 59.86. Eli Matthews was ninth in 1:04.27.
Brody Hutchins, Ian Archer, Dylan Middleton and Matthews took fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:51.63.
Hunter Heatley was fifth in the 1-meter dive with a PR of 283.20, with Sergio Gonzalez also setting a PR of 265.35 for sixth place. Dylan Middleton (248.10 PR) and Walker Hester (238.10 PR) finished eighth and ninth, respectively.
The Hornets took spots 5 through 7 in the 100-yard butterfly, with Gladden taking fifth in 59.35, Matthews sixth in 1:03.25 and Ian Archer seventh in 1:05.36.
In the 200-yard IM, Archer (2:35.21) and Rolen (2:36.34) placed eighth and ninth.
Hutchins (2:21.60) and David Sandh (2:24.82) both set PRs in the 200 freestyle, finishing 10th and 11th, respectively.
GIRLS
Central also took the title on the girls side with 541 points, followed by Conway (453), Cabot (303), Bryant (263), Mount St. Mary’s (159), North Little Rock (136) and Jonesboro (11).
Isabella Sharp took third in the 100 backstroke in a PR time of 1:06.45 and was less than four seconds away from the winner. Claire Matthews was 10th in 1:17.37.
Kaylee Dale was fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:07.14 and also took a fifth in the 200 IM in a time of 2:32.12.
The 400 free relay foursome of Kayleigh Baker, Matthews, Hailey McGuire and McKenna Runnells took fourth in a time of 4:28.28.
In the 1-meter dive behind Rolen’s school record, Bailey Gould took sixth with a score of 244.90, while Addison Priddy was seventh with a personal record of 241.35, besting her previous score of 199.80 by over 40 points.
Runnells set a PR and placed sixth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:17.71, almost nine seconds faster than her previous PR. Runnells also took ninth in he 500 freestyle in another PR of 6:28.12, almost 13 seconds faster than her previous.
Sharp was seventh in the 100 butterfly in a PR time of 1:11.83. Matthews was ninth in the 100 free in a PR time of 1:05.48. Baker would also take ninth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.47.
Bryant will compete at the state meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the University of Arkansas – Little Rock.