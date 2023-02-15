IAN ARCHER

Bryant senior Ian Archer competes at the 6A Central meet at Hendrix College in Conway last week. The Hornets finished third overall, with the Lady Hornets taking fourth. 

CONWAY – The Bryant swim squad broke their sixth and seventh school record of the season last Thursday with the Hornets taking third overall at the 6A Central Conference meet at Hendrix College in Conway, and the Lady Hornets placing fourth going into the 6A State Championships next week. 

BRYANT SWIM SENIORS

The Bryant Hornet and Lady Hornet seniors were recognized and presented with a certificate for their commitment and contributions to Arkansas 6A Central Conference swimming and diving this past Thursday at Hendrix College in Conway.  

