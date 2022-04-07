ALYSON WHITE

Bryant sophomore Alyson White throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. The Lady Hornets suffered their first 6A Central loss, 7-1, Tuesday to undefeated Cabot in Bryant.

The Bryant Lady Hornets suffered their first 6A Central Conference loss Tuesday, falling 7-1 to top team Cabot at Lady Hornet Field in Bryant. Read full story in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

