The Bryant Hornets showed in Salt Bowl XXI that they have their sights set on one thing — a third straight 7A championship.
After defeating the Benton Panthers 48-7 for their 18th consecutive win, the Hornets now head to Week 1 with a long road trip to Marion.
“It will be the first long road trip in a long time,” said Head Coach Buck James. “(Marion) is very athletic. They are an up-and-coming team and have gotten better every year. They have a very talented quarterback and receivers, a big defensive line and aggressive linebackers. They are a very athletic football team.”
Bryant’s last long road trip came in Week 4 last season when it defeated Fort Smith Northside 42-7 to open conference play. The next longest trip was to Cabot in Week 8.
Marion, playing out of the 6A East, took a rough loss to Wynne in Zero Week.
However, picked to finished fourth in the conference, Marion is led by two-time All-State quarterback Daedrick Cail as he is close to breaking the school’s all-time passing mark.
In 2019, Cail completed passes at a 60-percent clip, throwing for 2,615 yards and 30 touchdowns.
In his last three games of the 2019 season, Cail racked up 1,046 yards and 15 TDs, leading his team to two wins in the process before falling to Siloam Springs 23-13 in the playoffs.
Head Coach Keith Houston said Cail has already committed to the Arkansas State baseball team, but is primed to develop into a football prospect as well.
Running back Cam Anderson also returns to the Patriots offense and emerged as a three-down back in spring. A track athlete, Anderson gets north and south in a hurry, Houston said of the junior.
Marion’s receiving corps combined for 128 catches and 2,057 yards with 22 TDs a season ago. However, all four graduated in May.
Senior Markel Wynn will be the team’s top target after transferring back from North Little Rock — the team Bryant defeated in the title game the past two seasons.
Houston calls him the “total package.”
Defensively, Marion returns eight starters from last season’s six-win team.
Justin Scott is coming off his second straight All-Conference honor, leading Marion at nose guard. Facing double teams most of the year, the senior was able to bring down 76 tackles, including a team-high 10 for loss.
Marion will also use All-Conference defensive end Drew Granger and senior All-State outside linebacker Antonio Grays in an attempt to slow Bryant’s powerful offense.
For the Hornets, the season-opener could not have gone much better.
Senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter completed 9 of 15 passes for 235 yards and three scores, all of which found the hands of receiver Joe Young, who caught three passes for 154 yards.
Jamarien Bracey, one of three Bryant running backs, took the rock 94 yards on three carries and also had a touchdown.
Tanner Anderson would add five runs for 65 yards and two scores in the win as well.
Bryant outgained Benton 466-271.
“I thought our receivers caught the ball well and Joe had a big game,” James said. “I thought Austin threw the ball well and I am proud of the way we ran the football. I thought Tanner Anderson and Jamarien and Xavier Foote ran the ball extremely well and I thought our offensive line did a great job, both pass protecting and run blocking.
“I was pleased overall with the offense. I felt good. I thought our defense played well in short yardage. When our backs were against the wall, I didn’t think we played particularly well. That is a concern that we must address and get better at. But I thought they grew up, got better and competed.
James added, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, that protocols are the same this week regarding face coverings and safely social distancing.
The game will be live streamed for those who do not make the drive this week at https://youtu.be/ntsoaaP1upI.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.