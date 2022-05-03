BUDDHA DILLON

Bryant senior Regan “Buddha” Dillon makes contact in a game early last week. Dillon hit a 2-run home run in a 6-2 victory over the Cabot Lady Panthers Friday to take sole possession of first place in the 6A Central Conference.

The Bryant Lady Hornets defeated the Cabot Lady Panthers 6-2 Friday in 6A Central Conference play to take sole possession of first place in league action. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.