Taking on the White Hall Bulldogs in Pine Bluff Tuesday, the Bryant tennis team came away with a 5-3 loss to the Bulldogs. The Lady Hornets split with White Hall, while the Hornets picked up a doubles victory for their lone win.
For the girls, Bryant junior Kate Keith shut out White Hall’s Sushma Dadlani 8-0 for a singles victory, while freshman Zoe Cates fell 8-2 to Diya Dadlani, also in singles play.
In girls doubles, the Lady Hornet duo of sophomore Simone Dinstbier and senior Hope Hartz took down Diya Dadlani and Sara Leder with ease, winning 8-1. Also in doubles, senior Megan Brown and sophomore Janie Ray fell 8-3 to Sushma Dadlani and Kayla Corbitt.
As for the Hornets, the doubles duo of juniors Connor Martin and Caleb Greiner picked up the boys lone win, taking an 8-5 decision over Bulldogs Aaron Warriner and Greg Wolf. Bryant sophomore Pablo Garcia and freshman Zack Cookus would fall 8-4 to Logan Ward and Alex Bowman.
It was Ward and Bowman who took the Hornets down in singles play as Bowman beat Bryant junior Nick Skiavo 8-1 and Ward defeated junior Shane Morris 8-2.
The Bryant junior varsity also picked up some wins. In girls JV doubles, sophomores Adrienne Shelton and Destiny Galindo downed Jmya Smith and Anna Brown 6-2, while Lady Hornets sophomore Chelsea Nwankwo and freshman Daven Ross downed Brown and Smith by the same score.
In boys JV doubles, sophomore Tristan Shamlin and Canon Hill won 6-4 against Owen Hayes and Jay Dempsey.
Bryant is back in action on Thursday when they travel to Benton to take on their rivals at Tyndall Park. The two teams begin at 3:30 p.m.