The Bryant tennis team hosted the Northside Grizzlies and Lady Bears this past Thursday at the Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock in 6A Central Conference play, and Northside would come away with an 8-0 sweep.
The Bryant girls doubles duo of senior Hope Hartz and Simone Dinstbier would come closest to victory on the day, falling 8-3 to Northside’s Pacie Passmore and Cat Hahn. Also in girls doubles play, Bryant senior Megan Brown and sophomore Janie Ray fell 8-0 to Payton Leding and Falina Rajsombath.
In girls singles action, both junior Kate Keith and freshman Zoe Cates were shut out by Lady Bears Kate Files and Liz Files, respectively.
In boys singles play, Bryant junior Nick Skiavo fell 8-2 to Kevin Prapan, while junior Shane Morris dropped an 8-0 decision to Trey Rajsombath.
In boys doubles action, juniors Connor Martin and Caleb Greiner fell 8-1 to Griffin Huckelbury and Sam Carlisle, with sophomore Pablo Garcia and freshman Zack Cookus dropping 8-0 to Will Stites and Bryce Hindley.
Bryant is back in action Tuesday, taking on Catholic and Mount St. Mary’s in more Central play.