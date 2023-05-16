ALY WHITE

Bryant junior Aly White hits a 2-run home run in Saturday’s 6-4 state semifinals win in eight innings over the Bentonville Tigers at Lady Hornet Field in Bryant. The Lady Hornets will take on Cabot in the 6A state championship game Thursday at 4 p.m. in Conway. 

 

BRYANT – The Bryant Lady Hornets will be going to their first state championship game in a decade. The Central No. 2 seed Lady Hornets would upend the No. 1 team in the state, the West No. 1 seed Bentonville Lady Tigers, 6-4 in eight innings and advance to Thursday’s title game against 6A Central Conference foe and 1 seed Cabot Lady Panthers. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Farris Field at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. 

BRYANT SOFTBALL SEMIS

The Bryant Lady Hornets celebrate their 6-4 extra-inning win over the Bentonville Lady Tigers Saturday at Lady Hornet Field in Bryant. The Lady Hornets are going to their first state championship since winning three in a row from 2010 to 2012.

