BRYANT – The Bryant Lady Hornets will be going to their first state championship game in a decade. The Central No. 2 seed Lady Hornets would upend the No. 1 team in the state, the West No. 1 seed Bentonville Lady Tigers, 6-4 in eight innings and advance to Thursday’s title game against 6A Central Conference foe and 1 seed Cabot Lady Panthers. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Farris Field at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Tied 4-4 going into extra innings Saturday, sophomore Specs Easterwood was placed on second due to extra-inning rules and senior Abby Gentry started the bonus frame off with a single to left field. After a strikeout, junior Aly White came through with an RBI single to center to plate Easterwood for the 5-4 lead, and after a pop out, freshman Payton Stueart came through with an RBI single to center to score Gentry for the 6-4 advantage going into the bottom of the eighth.
Bentonville did not go down easy, though. With a runner on second to start, the Lady Tigers sacrifice bunted her to third before junior relief pitcher Kadence Armstrong struck out the next batter for the second out. An intentional walk to Kadence Stafford, who homered earlier in the game, ensued before Armstrong hit Sara Watson with a pitch to load the bases. With just a single past the infield likely tying it up, Armstrong induced a pop out to first baseman Jacklyn Price to seal the win and first title appearance for Bryant since 2012, when the Lady Hornets won the last of three straight championships.
“It was all these girls,” Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher said of her Lady Hornets. “We had a talk before the game about getting hit in the face and getting back up and fighting, not being afraid of getting hit, but getting back up. They did that and I’m so proud of that.”
The fireworks started early for both teams on Saturday at Lady Hornet field in Bryant. Gentry led the game off with a double and went to third on Armstrong’s sacrifice bunt. White came through with a 2-run homer over the left-field fence for the early 2-0 lead.
White started in the circle for Bryant and hit Stafford to begin the bottom of the first. White struck the next batter out, and after Stafford stole second, she scored on an error for the 2-1 game. A single and two-out HBP ensued to load the bases and White would walk Addy Ward to force in a run for the 2-2 game before White struck out the final batter of the inning.
Bryant got back on the board in the second. Junior Kallee Nichols singled to start and senior Macy Hoskins would hit a 2-run shot two batters later to put Bryant up 4-2 over the No. 1 team in the state.
White struck out the first batter in the bottom of the second but would get into trouble as Stafford doubled and went to third on Watson’s single. Dreher opted to bring in senior Emily Miller in relief and the move worked out. Miller induced a line out to Easterwood at second, who tagged the second base bag for the double play to get out of the inning unscathed.
Though Bentonville would put runners on over the next few innings, Miller would not allow another run until the bottom of the fifth when Kasey Wood hit a two-out solo home run to make it a 4-3 ballgame after five.
It looked as if the Lady Tigers were gaining momentum as Stafford continued her big game by hitting another two-out solo shot in the sixth to tie things at 4-all, and despite giving up two singles after the homer, Miller induced a pop out to get out of the inning.
Both teams went in order in the seventh to force extra innings before Bryant took down the top team in extras.
Gentry went 3 for 3 with two runs and a walk, with White 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, including the eventual game-winning knock. Hoskins added a bomb going 1 for 3 with two RBIs, with Stueart 1 for 4 with the huge insurance RBI in the eight. Nichols added a hit and run in the win.
Armstrong got the win in the circle walking just one without a hit in two scoreless innings, striking out one. Miller was excellent in relief giving up two runs on six hits and no walks, striking out two in 4.2 innings. White gave up two unearned runs on three hits and a walk, striking out three in 1.1 innings.
“Emily is just a calm person,” Dreher said. “She’s a senior and has waited her turn for that spotlight and that’s what I appreciate most about her. She’s always ready in the dugout.
“Kadence is also a cool cucumber and has came in clutch. She will do absolutely anything I ask to help us win a ballgame. If that meant running to get foul balls for a year, she would do it.”
For Bentonville, Stafford went 2 for 3 with two runs and a homer, with Wood 2 for 3 with her solo shot. Watson went 2 for 4 while Trista Peterson, Amber Turner and Kierra Burkhart all had a hit each in the win.
The Lady Hornets got to Lady Tiger starter Ryann Sanders for four runs on four hits and a walk in two innings, striking out three, while Wood was excellent in relief giving up just the one run (not including the automatic runner in extra innings) on four hits and a walk, striking out six in six innings while taking the tough-luck loss.
“It took all 23 girls to do that right there. It took everybody,” Dreher said of getting the win. “I just kept reiterating fight and they know what that means. They know it’s not over, we’re not done no matter what you’re feeling or what’s happening, you’re still throwing punches.”
The Lady Hornets, with a first-round bye, also fought to edge Har-Ber 3-2 in the 6A quarterfinals Friday at Lady Panther Park in Benton (playing there due to storms in the area) to reach the semis match, and had to come from behind late to do it. Scoreless through the first three innings, Gentry hit a solo home run to start the fourth for the 1-0 lead and it stayed that way until the sixth when Har-Ber hit a solo home run and later took a 2-1 lead on a squeeze bunt.
Bryant would not be kept down as Gentry singled to start the bottom of the sixth and stole second and third. White plated her with a sac fly to tie things at 2-all before sophomore Kloie Lovell came through with a two-out RBI single to score Armstrong, who walked, for the eventual winning run. Miller set Har-Ber down in order in the seventh to secure the win and semis appearance.
Gentry was 2 for 3 with two runs and a home run while Lovell had a hit and RBI. White had an RBI without a hit, while Stueart and Hoskins both had a hit each in the victory.
Other than the solo home run, White was great in the circle giving up just the one hit, one walk and one run, striking out five in 5.1 innings. Reed earned the win giving up an unearned run on a hit, striking out one in 1.2 innings.
The Lady Hornets will attempt to snap their losing streak to Cabot (23-2) as the Lady Panthers have bested Bryant in both conference contests this year, winning 6-4 in the teams’ first matchup and edging the Lady Hornets 9-8 in Bryant in the second.