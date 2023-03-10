VAN BUREN – The Bryant boys and girls track and field teams got off to a good start this season, sweeping the Van Buren Running Festival last Friday in Van Buren.
The Lady Hornets cruised to a 30-point victory, putting up a score of 94, while Poteau (Okla.) followed with 64 points. Greenwood (35), host Van Buren (32) and Ozark (30) rounded out the top five of 16 teams competing at the festival.
Bryant senior Brylee Bradford took the top spot in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.08, with junior teammate Ahyana Bradford fifth (53.63) and sophomore Addie Fish eighth (59.88).
Bradford also took second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.00, while sophomore Emily Koon was eighth in 19.16.
Bryant junior Zoe Wilson would take second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.17, with senior Eliza Parker fourth in 1:04.71 and sophomore Taegan Herrien fifth in 1:04.76.
Herrien (2:38.62) and Parker (2:39.82) took third and fourth, respectively, in the 800 run.
An All-State cross country runner, Lady Hornet junior Aidan Fisher placed fourth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:40.68. Fisher also took sixth in the 3,200 in a time of 12:43.84.
Wilson placed fourth in the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.66, with Bradford sixth in 28.40, with juniors Jayla Marks (28.46) and Bradford (28.76) eighth and 10th.
Wilson also took fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.63, with juniors Mia Jordan (13.74) and Marks (13.81) seventh and eighth, respectively.
In the relays, the Bryant 4x800 version finished first in a dominant time of 10:55.38, a full 45 seconds faster than the runner-up team. The Lady Hornets were also second in the 4x100 with a time of 54.27.
BOYS
The Hornets would edge runner-up Russellville by two points, 95-93, while Mountain Home (57), and Waldron (44) and host Van Buren (44) tied for fourth out of 13 teams competing.
Bryant sophomore Tristen Knox took victory in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.21, while sophomore teammate Daniel Anderson was sixth in 23.99.
Knox wasn’t finished as he also took first in the 400 with a time of 51.67, less than a second faster than runner-up teammate, senior Chico Peterson, who ran in 52.39.
The Hornets placed four runners in the top 10 of the 400 followed by senior Mitchell Elmore (5th - 55.01), senior MJ Ferguson (6th - 55.02), sophomore Carter Cobb (7th - 55.93) and senior Mason Lewis (9th - 57.20).
Knox wasn’t the only Hornet to get multiple wins as senior Joshua Luster swept the hurdles. In the 110s, Luster won in 16.11, while also winning the 300 hurdles in 42.06.
Junior Brandon Avila Giron was second in the 1,600 with his time of 4:25.73 a shade over five seconds from the winner, while senior Brady Bingaman was eighth in 4:39.98.
In the 800, the Hornets had four in the top 10, led by senior Sam Herring’s third-place finish in 2:01.86. Avila Giron was fourth (2:03.01) and sophomore Ian Cunningham fifth (2:04.75), while sophomore Brodie Fischer took the 10th spot in 2:13.79.
Bryant had three in the top 10 of the 3,200 with sophomore Angel Vargas third (10:07.05), Bingaman fifth (10:18.17) and sophomore Jack Landrum eighth (10:33.89).
The Hornets did not compete in the relays in Van Buren.
Bryant comes back Tuesday to host the Bryant Hornet Relays at Hornet Stadium in Bryant, with competition kicking off at 3:30 p.m.