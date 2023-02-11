BRYANT – Bryant senior dual-sport athlete Jordan Knox will be taking his baseball talents to the next level after signing with the SAU Tech Rockets (Camden) this past Wednesday in Bryant.
Bryant two-sport athlete Knox signs on with SAU Tech
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Bryant two-sport athlete Knox signs on with SAU Tech
