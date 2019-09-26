The Bryant Hornets dominated the Arkansas National Guard – Be Your Best – Cross Country Meet this past Saturday, while the Bryant junior boys were perfect for their dominate win in North Little Rock.
For the senior boys, the Hornets scored 39 points, 43 better than runner-up Rogers Heritage, while Siloam Springs took third for the 21-team race.
“I was very pleased with our performance,” Bryant Coach Steve Oury said. “We met all the team goals we set for the day. This is the first year for this meet so we had never run the course before. It was a challenging course, so while our times were not bad, I think we will see them drop significantly in the next couple of weeks.”
Bryant junior twins Bresner and Hagan Austin took second and third place overall, while Bresner was just shy of the meet title with a time of 16:47.60, just one tenth of a second from winner Lawson Douglas (16:47.50) of Rogers Heritage.
“Bresner Austin ran a great race and ended up in almost a dead heat with the runner from Rogers Heritage,” Oury said. “Both athletes were falling across the line and it was too close to call. Bresner really believed that he was ahead, but the edge went to the Heritage runner. Neither kid deserved to lose ... just a great effort by two very good runners.”
Hagan Austin ran a 17:38.60 for third place, while Bryant senior Christian Brack finished eighth overall in a time of 18:12.90. Sophomore Chris Herrera followed with a 12th-place finish in 18:14.60, while junior Ammon Henderson rounded out the Hornets’ scoring with a 14th-place finish in 18:17.0.
“Hagan Austin ran very well and Christian Brack really stepped up for us this week,” Oury said.
The Bryant junior boys scored 15 perfect points for the top spot, taking the first five spots in the meet and 6 of the top 8. Heber Springs followed with 95 points, with North Little Rock a close third with 99 out of 14 total teams.
“Our junior boys did a great job out there,” Oury said. “Perfect scores don’t happen too often, so it was really fun watching them. Coaches Brooke Meister and Nicole Bradbury at Bryant Junior High, along with Coach Denise Smith at Bethel and Deanna Porter at Bryant Middle have all done a great job with these boys.”
Freshman George Terry led the way for the junior boys in a time of 11:55.40, while freshman Brady Bingaman (12:04.10) and eighth-grader Brandon Avila (12:06.60) took second and third, respectively.
Freshman Mason Lewis (12:12.10), freshman Alex Skelley (12:19.40) took fourth and fifth, while Layton Baugh (7th – 12:20.60), Mitchell Elmore (9th – 12:30.10), Payton Brack (11th – 12:44.60), Sam Herring (12th – 12:47.60), Dylan Middleton (17th – 13:03.90), Daniel Barrientos (18th – 13:05.20) and Jeremy Barrientos (20th – 13:07.20) all picked up top-20 finishes.
Bryant is back in action at the Russellville Cyclone Invitational this Saturday.