EMILEIGH MUSE

Bryant senior Emileigh Muse, 22, takes a 3-pointer on senior night earlier this season. Muse hit four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 13 points in a 46-38 defeat to Fayetteville Tuesday in the first round of the 6A State Tournament in Rogers. 

ROGERS – A slow start would end up dooming the Bryant Lady Hornets in the first round of the 6A State Tournament in Rogers this past Tuesday. Going in as the Central No. 5 seed, the Lady Hornets would drop a 46-38 decision to the West No. 4 Fayetteville Lady Bulldogs to end Bryant’s season. 

