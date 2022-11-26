The Benton Panthers and Greenwood Bulldogs were tied 24-24 and the Bulldogs had just punted pinning the Panthers at their own 6-yard line with 3:34 remaining in the game. Benton would go three-and-out punting it back to the Bulldogs with 2:35 left to go. Though Benton had their chances at fourth-and-1 and fourth-and-10, Greenwood senior quarterback Hunter Houston completed a 32-yard pass to sophomore Grant Karnes for the first down at the Benton 3 late in the game to ultimately seal the Panthers fate in the 6A state semifinals at Bulldog Stadium in Greenwood. Two plays later, Houston would hit junior receiver Landen Robins for a 5-yard touchdown to put Greenwood up 31-24 after the extra point, ultimately ending Benton’s season.
“We had some opportunities and let it slip through our fingers,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “I was real proud of the guys. They played their butts off. They didn’t quit on us, played til the very end and gave us opportunities. We made a couple of key mistakes in very crucial situations and good teams take advantage of that. But, they never got down on themselves when they did make a mistake, responded.”
The West No. 1 seed Bulldogs (10-2) snapped Benton’s eight-game win streak and will face the Pulaski Academy Bruins in the 6A state title game next week at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Bruins would defeat previously undefeated Catholic Rockets 54-42 Friday in the semifinals to advance to the championship game.
The East No. 2 seed Panthers, their only conference loss coming to the Rockets in Week 3, finish their season at 9-3 overall.
The Panthers started Friday hot and heavy when Benton senior defensive back Patrick Shipp picked off Houston’s first pass on the first offensive play of the game and returned it for a touchdown for the early 7-0 lead after senior kicker Lucas Wilbur’s extra point.
After giving up a first down to the Bulldogs, the Benton defense dug in to force a punt, but the Bulldogs D reciprocated forcing the Panthers to a three-and-out. Greenwood responded with a 12-play, 48-yard drive capped by junior kicker Boden Steinfeldt’s 20-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 Benton ballgame.
The Panthers, though, looked to be in business on its next drive. Four straight runs by junior 4-star running back recruit Braylen Russell resulted in 35 yards and junior quarterback Cline Hooten hit sophomore receiver Elias Payne for a 37-yard gain to the Bulldog 1-yard line. But, Benton senior Donovan Pearson, appearing to cross the goal line for the touchdown, would fumble it away to Greenwood and it took the Bulldogs eight plays to take the lead, capped by senior running back Jake Glover’s 28-yard jaunt and 10-7 Bulldog advantage with 2:15 left in the first quarter.
“We felt like he got across,” Harris said of Pearson’s fumble at the goal line. “It’s not our decision on that. When I talked to the official, he said the ball came out before he crossed. Looking at it, it looks like he crossed, but it is what it is. We left the ball right there. Had an opportunity there.”
Benton was forced to punt its next series, but sophomore J. Thomas Pepper picked off Houston to stop the Bulldog drive, and the Panthers went to the ground its next series. Russell ran eight times out of Benton’s 10 total rushing plays, capping the 79-yard drive with a 23-yard TD to give the Panthers a 14-10 lead with 5:53 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs responded, though. Houston would run three times for 24 yards and two first downs, and after the Panthers forced a fourth-and-5, Houston found a wide-open Daniel Arrington for a 40-yard TD and 17-14 Greenwood lead with 3:28 left in the half.
Russell would fumble it away the next series, but Benton junior defensive back Gary Rideout picked off Houston for the third time in the half. Though the Panthers would make it to the Bulldog 1-yard line with seconds remaining in the half, Benton would not be able to punch it in after a penalty, making it a 17-14 Greenwood lead at intermission.
“Right before half, that’s another one we leave on the 1-yard line,” Harris said. “Just made a crucial mistake right there. We try to get the ball down and don’t get everybody set and get a penalty. We were trying to be aggressive and get a touchdown there and get the ball coming out of halftime to double them up and hurt them. It ended up hurting us.”
Benton was faced with a third-and-10 to start the second half, but Hooten hit sophomore Maddox Davis for an 11-yard first down and it would be Russell again on the ground leading the Panthers to pay dirt. Russell picked up two first downs on the ground and capped a 10-play, 66-yard drive with a 14-yard TD run to give Benton the 21-17 lead with 7:34 left in the third quarter.
Solid drives by both teams resulted in punts, but the Bulldogs put a long one together to take the lead. Houston capped a 13-play, 60-yard drive with a 1-yard QB plunge to put Greenwood back up 24-21 with 11:33 left to go, and the Panthers responded with a 12-play, 65-yard drive, including eight rushes by Russell, capped by Wilbur’s 25-yard field goal to tie things at 24-24 with 6:20 left.
It was then the Benton defense forced a punt, but the Panther offense could not capitalize before Greenwood got the winning score late.
Benton outgained Greenwood 424-402 in total yardage, with Russell having an excellent game other than a fumble. Russell rushed 39 times for 237 yards and two TDs.
“That’s awesome,” Harris said of Russell’s effort. “He’s a great player and a better young man. He played a little banged up, took a helmet to the quad, hip area (in 31-0 win over Lake Hamilton in quarterfinals). He didn’t practice a lot this week, but he answered the bell. Did a great job running the football. Braylen is a special back, as advertised. He’s got big schools looking at him. If he’s completely healthy, who knows what the game looks like.
“Our offensive line did a heck of a job controlling the line of scrimmage and opening up some creases. You have to give a lot of kudos to those guys – Walker Davis, Karter Sanders, Connor Morgan, Elijah Harris - four seniors that have played off and on all year for us in a rotation. We’re going to miss those guys, but we’ve got some good young ones coming back, too.”
Hooten was 12 of 20 for 142 yards, with Davis catching four for 54 yards. Elias Payne had three catches for 53 yards, with senior Drake Womack adding four for 16.
“Just real proud,” Harris said. “We had a lot of question marks going into the season. These guys came to work for us and got better. That’s what it’s all about. We all want to win a state championship, but these guys played their tails off. Real proud of that effort (Friday).”