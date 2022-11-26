BRAYLEN RUSSELL

Benton junior running back Braylen Russell runs for a touchdown in a 31-24 loss to the Greenwood Bulldogs on the road Friday. Russell ran 39 times for 237 yards and two TDs in the loss, which ended Benton’s season. 

The Benton Panthers and Greenwood Bulldogs were tied 24-24 and the Bulldogs had just punted pinning the Panthers at their own 6-yard line with 3:34 remaining in the game. Benton would go three-and-out punting it back to the Bulldogs with 2:35 left to go. Though Benton had their chances at fourth-and-1 and fourth-and-10, Greenwood senior quarterback Hunter Houston completed a 32-yard pass to sophomore Grant Karnes for the first down at the Benton 3 late in the game to ultimately seal the Panthers fate in the 6A state semifinals at Bulldog Stadium in Greenwood. Two plays later, Houston would hit junior receiver Landen Robins for a 5-yard touchdown to put Greenwood up 31-24 after the extra point, ultimately ending Benton’s season. 

