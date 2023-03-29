BENTON – After a 12-15 season including 4-11 in a very tough 5A South Conference, which included eventual 5A state champion Pine Bluff and runner-up Lake Hamilton, Benton sophomore Terrion Burgess took All-State honors.
A transfer from Marion after his freshman season, Burgess, a 6-9 guard and 4-star prospect, led Saline County in scoring at 23.3 points per game, busting onto the scene with a season-high 44 points in his first game with the Panthers.
“He meant so much to our team and program overall,” Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said. “He brought a lot of excitement to our program. He did a lot of great things. I was really honored to able to coach him this year and really excited about the next two years we have with him.
Other than his career-high, Burgess scored at least 30 four other times and was in the 20-point range 13 games.
“He’s a basketball junkie, in the gym all the time, and I think he’s going to be even better next year. Such a great kid. He’s one we’re obviously excited about having him for two more years. We saw his game grow and he saw every type of defense there was out there. He never complained, just kept working.”
Burgess would be the only Benton player taking postseason honors, surprisingly, as senior Jon Bell was second in the county in scoring with a 16.7 average, including a career-high 30.
“They voted on it a little different and he did not get All-Conference,” Hendrix explained of Bell’s omission. “Kind of crazy. He played really well his senior year. He’s a guy we’re going to miss, no doubt about it, as well as he played, especially at the rim, defensively. He’s going to be hard to replace.”
The Panthers will also be without the services of key senior role players Kyle Payne and Tyre Jemerson next year due to graduation, and will also say goodbye to seniors Kjuantai “Ball” Hampton, Jaden Thornton, Bryson Seay, Noah Koch, Brady Rook and Braydon Washington.
“Kyle Payne was a guy that did a lot of of good things for us, a good role player who made shots for us throughout the year and did a really good job rebounding,” Hendrix said. “Tyre Jemerson did a really good job on the defensive end for us and was great on the glass. Had some really big games in some big wins for us over White Hall and El Dorado.”
Though the Panthers have plenty graduating, Hendrix is excited about some returnees who gave good minutes this past season.
“We’re really excited about A’Darien (AD) Gray,” the Coach said of the sophomore. “We think he has a chance to be really special. He’s working really hard right now and has already improved for the few weeks or month we’ve been in the offseason. I really expect him to take off next year and make a huge difference for us.
“Jamison Lewis and Brayden Stamper got some good minutes for us at the guard spot.”
Hendrix also expects several ninth-graders to give key minutes as sophomores next season, and could possibly have a player play as a freshman, too.