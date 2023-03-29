TERRION BURGESS

Benton sophomore Terrion Burgess, 10, takes a shot in a game this past season. Burgess earned All-State honors for the Panthers after leading Saline County in scoring. 

BENTON – After a 12-15 season including 4-11 in a very tough 5A South Conference, which included eventual 5A state champion Pine Bluff and runner-up Lake Hamilton, Benton sophomore Terrion Burgess took All-State honors. 

JON BELL

Benton senior Jon Bell, 21, drives to the bucket in a game earlier this season. Bell had a great senior season averaging over 16 points per game, good for second in Saline County. 

 

