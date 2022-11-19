TERRION BURGESS

Benton sophomore Terrion Burgess goes up for a dunk in the dunk contest during the Maroon & Gray event at Benton Arena before the season. The 6-9 4-star recruit Burgess scored 44 points in his first game with the Panthers, a 76-72 win over Little Rock Southwest on the road Thursday. 

Missing Benton’s benefit game, a 56-49 victory over Greenbrier, early last week due to illness, sophomore transfer 4-star recruit Terrion Burgess, a 6-9 power forward with guard abilities, had a nice debut for the Panthers in their first official contest of the season. On the road playing the Little Rock Southwest Gryphons, Burgess scored early and often, putting up 44 points in a 76-72 win Thursday in Little Rock. 