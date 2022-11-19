Missing Benton’s benefit game, a 56-49 victory over Greenbrier, early last week due to illness, sophomore transfer 4-star recruit Terrion Burgess, a 6-9 power forward with guard abilities, had a nice debut for the Panthers in their first official contest of the season. On the road playing the Little Rock Southwest Gryphons, Burgess scored early and often, putting up 44 points in a 76-72 win Thursday in Little Rock.
Burgess big for Benton on road
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
