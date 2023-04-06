HORNET LOGO

CABOT – The Bryant Lady Hornets fell for the first time this season against an Arkansas opponent on Tuesday, also falling for the first time in 6A Central Conference action. Facing the Cabot Lady Panthers on the road, Bryant dropped a 6-4 decision to go to 11-4 overall, with their other three losses going against out-of-state teams in the Southern Warrior Classic recently. Bryant goes to 3-1 in the Central, tied with Conway, while Cabot improves to 4-0 for first in the league, 10-0 overall. 

